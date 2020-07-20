App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Windows 10 update May 2020 bug: Try this to solve 'No Internet Access' problem

Users are seeing a yellow triangle would appear on the system tray showing that they have “No Internet Access”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft Windows 10 latest update has triggered an issue, leaving users with “No Internet Access”. The Redmond, US-based tech giant has acknowledged the bug.

The May 2020 security update has introduced an odd bug wherein the taskbar shows a ‘No Internet Connection’ icon, even when users are connected to the internet, reported Windows Latest.

Users are seeing a yellow triangle would appear on the system tray showing that they have “No Internet Access”. The error will appear when your device is connected to the router correctly but it would seem like Windows 10 cannot connect to the internet.

The report claims that users are still able to connect to the web. However, some apps like Spotify, Cortana, Microsoft Store, etc. are unable to connect to the servers.

The company has confirmed with Windows Latest that there is an issue with the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) causing users to see the “No Internet Access” notification on systems while they are still able to access the internet via the browser. 

The problem is being actively investigated by Microsoft and it will be resolved in a future cumulative update.

Affected users can try the following steps as a workaround.

  1. Type ‘Registry Editor’ in the Windows 10 search box in the taskbar, and click on the app when it appears in the panel above

  2. Click ‘Yes‘ to allow the app to run.

  3. Inside the editor, find the following key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\NlaSvc\Parameters\Internet

  4. Highlight ‘EnableActiveProbing’ and change the value data from 0 to 1.

  5. Click on ‘OK’.

  6. Close Registry Editor.

  7. Restart your computer.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Microsoft #Windows #Windows 10

