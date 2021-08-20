MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft will make it tougher for users to change default browser in Windows 11

Edge competitors like Chrome and Firefox are not happy with the decision

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Microsoft will push Edge more aggressively on consumers with Windows 11

Microsoft will push Edge more aggressively on consumers with Windows 11


Microsoft has changed the way default apps will be chosen with Windows 11. When you install a new browser or application in Windows 11, it will show you a prompt to ask you if you want to make it a default app associated with links or files.

Unfortunately, this seems to be a one time prompt unlike Windows 10. If a user wishes to change the default application after the first prompt, they must go through a needlessly drawn out process that has irked its competitors.

For example - to switch the default browser to Chrome after you miss the initial prompt, you must manually associate Chrome to open file types such as HTM, HTML, PDF, SVG etc.

This will have to be done for every file type commonly associated with a browser. It is a baffling decision by Microsoft as Windows 10 currently allows you to switch default apps with a single click and a visit to the settings menu.

Speaking with The Verge, Selena Deckelmann, senior vice president of Firefox said, "We have been increasingly worried about the trend on Windows. Since Windows 10, users have had to take additional and unnecessary steps to set and retain their default browser settings. These barriers are confusing at best and seem designed to undermine a user’s choice for a non-Microsoft browser.”

Close

Related stories

Firefox aren't the only ones concerned. Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP for Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play and Photos at Google tweeted the following.

“We would like to encourage all platform vendors to respect user choice and allow competition on their platforms. Taking away user choice is a step backwards,” Krystian Kolondra, Opera's head of browsers told The Verge.

A spokesperson for Vivaldi also echoed the sentiments saying, "Microsoft has a history of doing this, and it seems they are getting progressively worse."

Microsoft has justified these changes by saying this allows users to have more control on default apps.

“With Windows 11, we are implementing customer feedback to customize and control defaults at a more granular level, eliminating app categories and elevating all apps to the forefront of the defaults experience,” A Microsoft Spokesperson told The Verge.

“As evidenced by this change, we’re constantly listening and learning, and welcome customer feedback that helps shape Windows. Windows 11 will continue to evolve over time; if we learn from user experience that there are ways to make improvements, we will do so.”

The next big upgrade for Windows is currently locked behind preview builds for Microsoft Insiders and will see full release later this year. A free upgrade to eligible users will be rolled over the first half of 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows #Windows 11
first published: Aug 20, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.