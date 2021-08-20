Microsoft will make it tougher for users to change default browser in Windows 11

Microsoft will push Edge more aggressively on consumers with Windows 11

Microsoft has changed the way default apps will be chosen with Windows 11. When you install a new browser or application in Windows 11, it will show you a prompt to ask you if you want to make it a default app associated with links or files.

Unfortunately, this seems to be a one time prompt unlike Windows 10. If a user wishes to change the default application after the first prompt, they must go through a needlessly drawn out process that has irked its competitors.

For example - to switch the default browser to Chrome after you miss the initial prompt, you must manually associate Chrome to open file types such as HTM, HTML, PDF, SVG etc.

This will have to be done for every file type commonly associated with a browser. It is a baffling decision by Microsoft as Windows 10 currently allows you to switch default apps with a single click and a visit to the settings menu.

Speaking with The Verge, Selena Deckelmann, senior vice president of Firefox said, "We have been increasingly worried about the trend on Windows. Since Windows 10, users have had to take additional and unnecessary steps to set and retain their default browser settings. These barriers are confusing at best and seem designed to undermine a user’s choice for a non-Microsoft browser.”



This from the company that claims to be the most open, with "the most choice." I hope this is just a developer preview thing, and the shipping version of Windows 11 lives up to their claims. This is far from "choice." https://t.co/vkGQAoHZgE

— Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) August 18, 2021

Firefox aren't the only ones concerned. Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP for Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play and Photos at Google tweeted the following.

“We would like to encourage all platform vendors to respect user choice and allow competition on their platforms. Taking away user choice is a step backwards,” Krystian Kolondra, Opera's head of browsers told The Verge.

A spokesperson for Vivaldi also echoed the sentiments saying, "Microsoft has a history of doing this, and it seems they are getting progressively worse."

Microsoft has justified these changes by saying this allows users to have more control on default apps.

“With Windows 11, we are implementing customer feedback to customize and control defaults at a more granular level, eliminating app categories and elevating all apps to the forefront of the defaults experience,” A Microsoft Spokesperson told The Verge.

“As evidenced by this change, we’re constantly listening and learning, and welcome customer feedback that helps shape Windows. Windows 11 will continue to evolve over time; if we learn from user experience that there are ways to make improvements, we will do so.”