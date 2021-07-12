MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft will give you 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 once you upgrade to 11

Once Windows 11 launches and users upgrade, they will have 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 if they are unhappy

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
Once Windows 11 launches and users upgrade, they will have 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 if they are unhappy

Once Windows 11 launches and users upgrade, they will have 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 if they are unhappy

Like a return policy on a store commodity, Microsoft will give users 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 after they upgrade to Windows 11. The company will allow you to downgrade back to 10 while keeping all your files and data that you transferred over during the upgrade.

This is a stark contrast to the previous versions of Windows where you were 'stuck' if you upgraded because Microsoft updated your licence information once you did. The 10-day window seems like a chance for people having second thoughts.

There is no official word as of yet on whether this will mean you will have to buy Windows 11 once you decide to downgrade and then change your mind. After the 10-day period is over and you decide to stick to Windows 10, Microsoft says you will need to backup your data and do a clean install of Windows 10, to keep the system going.

Windows 11 is already available to Windows Insiders and is currently in preview, with a full release expected later this year. Microsoft's hardware requirements for the new operating system were stringent when they were first introduced but the company seems to have backtracked a bit by pulling the PC Health Check tool and putting out a statement saying it will release it again closer to launch.

Hopefully, this means there will be more hardware support or it could mean rushing out at the last minute to upgrade your processor and motherboard.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 10 #Windows 11
first published: Jul 12, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.