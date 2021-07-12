Microsoft will give you 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 once you upgrade to 11

Once Windows 11 launches and users upgrade, they will have 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 if they are unhappy

Like a return policy on a store commodity, Microsoft will give users 10 days to revert back to Windows 10 after they upgrade to Windows 11. The company will allow you to downgrade back to 10 while keeping all your files and data that you transferred over during the upgrade.

This is a stark contrast to the previous versions of Windows where you were 'stuck' if you upgraded because Microsoft updated your licence information once you did. The 10-day window seems like a chance for people having second thoughts.

There is no official word as of yet on whether this will mean you will have to buy Windows 11 once you decide to downgrade and then change your mind. After the 10-day period is over and you decide to stick to Windows 10, Microsoft says you will need to backup your data and do a clean install of Windows 10, to keep the system going.

Windows 11 is already available to Windows Insiders and is currently in preview, with a full release expected later this year. Microsoft's hardware requirements for the new operating system were stringent when they were first introduced but the company seems to have backtracked a bit by pulling the PC Health Check tool and putting out a statement saying it will release it again closer to launch.

Hopefully, this means there will be more hardware support or it could mean rushing out at the last minute to upgrade your processor and motherboard.