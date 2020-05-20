Microsoft unveils 'world's fifth most powerful' supercomputer developed with help from Elon Musk's AI firm

Microsoft has unveiled the world’s fifth most powerful supercomputer at its Build 2020 event. The new supercomputer has been developed with Elon Musk-founded OpenAI and hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud services.

The supercomputer will be used to train extremely large artificial intelligence models hosted on Azure. Microsoft claims that this new supercomputer developed with OpenAI is among the top five supercomputers listed in the TOP500 in the world. The Redmond-based computer giant signed a $1 billion investment with OpenAI in 2019.

Microsoft said that its supercomputer is a single system that has over 2,85,000 CPU cores and 10,000 GPUs. Microsoft further states that the supercomputer can handle 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity for each GPU server.

Hosted in Azure, the supercomputer also benefits from all the capabilities of robust modern cloud infrastructure, including rapid deployment, a sustainable data centre and access to Azure services.

“This is about being able to do a hundred exciting things in natural language processing at once and a hundred exciting things in computer vision, and when you start to see combinations of these perceptual domains, you’re going to have new applications that are hard to even imagine right now”, Microsoft said in its blog post.

The company plans to make its large AI models, training optimisation tools and supercomputing resources which will be available through Azure AI services and Github so developers, data scientists and business customers can easily leverage the power of AI at Scale.

“As we’ve learned more and more about what we need and the different limits of all the components that make up a supercomputer, we were really able to say, ‘If we could design our dream system, what would it look like?’” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"OpenAI’s goal is to pursue research breakthroughs and also engineer and develop powerful AI technologies that other people can use. The supercomputer developed in partnership with Microsoft was designed to accelerate that cycle," Altman added.

Microsoft also announced that it would soon begin open-sourcing its Microsoft Turing models, as well as recipes for training them in Azure Machine Learning. This will give developers access to the same family of powerful language models that the company has used to improve language understanding across its products.



