MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft transitioning Chromebook users to web experiences in September

Microsoft is going to end support for its Android apps on Chrome OS soon

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
Microsoft moves to web apps for Chrome OS

Microsoft moves to web apps for Chrome OS

Microsoft will soon transition users away from native Office and Outlook Android apps for Chrome OS towards the web versions of the services, according to a statement it shared with About Chromebooks.

“In an effort to provide the most optimized experience for Chrome OS/Chromebook customers," read the statement shared with the publication.

"Microsoft apps (Office and Outlook) will be transitioned to web experiences (Office.com and Outlook.com) on September 18, 2021. This transition brings Chrome OS/Chromebook customers access to additional and premium features. Customers will need to sign in with their personal Microsoft Account or account associated with their Microsoft 365 subscription.”

This move isn't exactly a surprise, since Progressive Web Apps (PWA) offer more functionality and features than their app counterparts on Chrome OS. Google itself, transitioned some of its apps away from native to PWAs.

Where this complicates things is offline functionality. As the publication noted offline functionality in PWAs is pretty basic and most of the functionality requires you to be online. You will not be able to open existing or saved documents offline for example. The workaround seems to be to use Google Docs for editing Office files while offline, which is not ideal.

Close

Related stories

For people who are used to being online all the time, this change will not make a drastic difference to your work life. Most of Outlook and Office features carry over into the PWA and offer a much better experience than the native Android app on Chrome OS.

Given how big deal offline doc editing is, we wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft announces a new offline mode sometime in the future.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chrome OS #Google #Google Chrome #Microsoft
first published: Aug 26, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.