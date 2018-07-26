App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft to tackle forced updates by incorporating machine learning into Windows 10

Called a ‘predictive model’ by Microsoft, the feature will also predict the best time to restart the computer to install updates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft will incorporate machine learning into its latest update, so that Windows 10 users are not subjected to updates, installations and random computer restarts while working on their laptops and desktops.

Windows 10 users have been very critical of updates starting even when they are in the middle of some work on their PCs. This feedback did not go unheard, as Microsoft's Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar announced in an official blog that the company has updated its reboot logic to use a new more adaptive and proactive system.

In what Microsoft calls a ‘predictive model’, machine learning will help give an accurate prediction of the best time to restart the computer. Sarkar explains that the new system will not only check if you are currently using your device before restarting, but will also try to predict if you had just left the device to grab a cup of coffee or perform a small chore.

The blog post further said that Microsoft had already tested the process on internal hardware and have seen “promising results.” However, the update is currently only available to participants in its Windows Insider pre-release testing program.

In a similar move, Microsoft previously released the snooze option in 2017, which asks users if they want Windows to go ahead with the update, or snooze the update for a specific period of time.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:07 pm

