App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft to expand its venture fund to India to focus more on startups

M12 will look at investing in innovators who have aligned their focus on cutting-edge technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is advancing steadily towards digital transformation. Businesses in India today are rapidly transforming to adopt digital solutions creating a huge market opportunity for startups. The startup ecosystem plays a critical role, bringing in innovation and disruption in much-needed areas, creating jobs, and offering technical solutions, thereby improving the lives of people. Microsoft is uniquely positioned to support Indian startups to achieve scale and evolve from market ready to enterprise ready. With a cutting-edge technology platform, a well-established partner organization, expansion of M12 to India and a focus on Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft is well poised to help startups embrace the next phase of growth.

Talking about Microsoft’s offerings for the startup ecosystem, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, “Microsoft has been playing a vital role in shaping and nurturing the startup community in India and across the world. With our intelligent tech expertise, deep focus on trust and unique global go to market partnering, we empower unicorns and startups to scale sustainably at a global level. We remain excited about India’s entrepreneurial startup potential and will continue to accelerate it as a growth engine for the economy.”

The introduction of M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, in India is creating new value for startups, VCs and the company itself to maintain the pace and direction of innovation. M12 is looking at investing in innovators who have aligned their focus on cutting-edge technologies that better enable digital transformation. Comprised of experienced VCs and Microsoft veterans who have access to, and knowledge of Microsoft’s strategic assets, add value beyond the capital invested. In fact, the Portfolio Development team at M12 is specifically built to help support and scale companies by leveraging the expansive resources of Microsoft.

Close
Further to this, Microsoft for Startups is helping startups become enterprise ready. Microsoft for Startups opens doors for startups across the globe by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team, and rapidly growing partner ecosystem to reach customers globally. Under this initiative, the Microsoft ScaleUp program supports Seed or Series A funded B2B (and select B2C) tech-enabled startups to scale and be competitive. Through this program, startups can co-sell with Microsoft sales teams, get access to top tech VCs in the global arena and mentorship from industry veterans. In less than 18 months, Microsoft for Startups has closed more than 120 co-sell deals with more than $126 million in active pipeline for startups.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.