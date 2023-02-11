Microsoft to demo ChatGPT integrations in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook soon

Microsoft isn't done integrating AI into its products yet.

A new report suggests Microsoft is preparing to announce integrations of OpenAI's language and Prometheus models in productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Sources familiar with the company's plans told The Verge that Microsoft is planning the announcement, tentatively for March.

Also Read | Opera browser to integrate ChatGPT

Microsoft recently revamped its Bing search engine, and Edge web browser with OpenAI's ChatGPT smarts, potentially revitalising its online search and web browser aspirations.

It is positioning the new AI-powered Bing as "your robot for the web," giving it a leg-up for now, till Google finalises its assimilation of Bard AI in Search.

In comparison, Google's own employees don't seem too happy with the way Bard AI was announced. Some have called the haphazard launch "rushed" and "botched".

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants the company to be seen as an industry leader in AI, and he's keen on realigning the technology giant in this direction.

The Verge's sources told the publication that Nadella's push comes amidst an overwhelming response to ChatGPT, OpenAI's super popular AI chatbot.

Also Read | MC Explains: The tech powering Google's AI chatbot Bard, and what it can do

Its natural language conversational and generative capabilities have taken the internet by storm, so much so, that more than 100 million users are active on the platform, in just over two months since launch.

If that wasn't enough, more than 1 million people have already signed up for Bing waitlist in 48 hours, eager to test the search engine's AI capabilities.

Microsoft's internal teams seem to be confident in their upcoming AI products, and think they are ahead of Google at this point.