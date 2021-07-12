Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ for over $500 million amid global ransomware attacks

California-based RiskIQ provides cloud-based software as a service for organisations to detect phishing, fraud, malware, and other online security threats. [Representative Image: Reuters]

Microsoft Corp. may acquire cybersecurity company RiskIQ for more than $500 million in cash and is likely to make an announcement in the coming days, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

California-based RiskIQ provides cloud-based software as a service for organisations to detect phishing, fraud, malware, and other online security threats. The company has raised a total of $83 million in funding over five rounds, according to Crunchbase. It is funded by six investors including Battery Ventures and Georgian, which are its most recent investors.

The company's customers reportedly include Facebook Inc., BMW AG, American Express Co., BNP Paribas and the US Postal Service

A spokesman for Microsoft declined to comment and RiskIQ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, the publication said.

Microsoft is reportedly adding security features to its products including Windows and Azure cloud services. In June, Microsoft had also announced the acquisition of ReFirm Labs, without disclosing the amount.

"This acquisition marks the next step in our journey and ability to help secure customers from the chip to the cloud, backed by more than 3,500 defenders at Microsoft and the >8 trillion security signals we process every day," the tech giant said in its blog post.

The acquisition comes at a time when several US tech companies have been a victim of cybersecurity attacks in the last few months. Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on US information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said, according to Reuters.

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach have demanded $70 million to restore all the affected businesses' data, although they have indicated a willingness to temper their demands in private conversations with a cybersecurity expert and with Reuters.

Earlier, the White House said it was checking to see whether there was any "national risk" posed by ransomware outbreak but Voccola said that - so far - he was not aware of any nationally important organisations being hit.