Microsoft Teams was down for two hours across the globe

Video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams was down for several users globally. Several Twitter users started reporting the issue began at roughly 04:00 pm (IST). Downdetector shows that Microsoft Teams reported over 401 error codes when attempting to access the service at around the same time.



We’ve identified the root cause and performed mitigation actions. We’re seeing signs of recovery and will continue to monitor the service. Users still experiencing impact should restart their clients to expedite recovery. Further details can be found under TM252802.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 27, 2021

The issue seems to have affected Microsoft Teams users across Europe and Asia. Users reported connectivity issues when attempting to access the service on the web. Other users weren’t able to send messages on the platform. Microsoft took to Twitter acknowledging the outage and have since identified and fixed the problem.For now, it appears that the outage was limited to Teams with no signs of Azure, Office, or other services being affected. This is the second time this month that the platform has suffered an outage.