Microsoft takes on Google Chrome OS, launches new Windows 11 SE OS alongside Surface Laptop SE

Microsoft has unveiled a new operating system and hardware to take on chromebooks. Windows 11 SE is a new operating system aimed for entry-level laptops. Windows 11 SE is the latest attempt by Microsoft to take on Google’s Chrome OS. The software giant also announced a new Surface laptop that incorporates Windows 11 SE.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Price

The Surface Laptop SE features a starting price of $249 (Roughly Rs 18,500) for the base model and Rs $329 (Roughly Rs 24,400) for the top end model. The new Surface Laptop SE will be available in the US, UK, Canada, and Japan starting early 2022.

Microsoft Windows 11 SE Laptops Availability

While the Surface Laptop SE is currently the only one that runs Windows 11 SE, several OEMs including Asus, Acer, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JP-IK, Lenovo, and Positivo will introduce new Windows 11 SE laptops later this year and in 2022.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Specifications

The Surface Laptop SE is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor paired with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600. The notebook also comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. The new Surface laptop also sports a 11.6-inch TFT display with an HD+ (1366*768 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The laptop features stereo speakers and a 720p webcam for video calls. It also has a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack. Microsoft also claims that the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE is a stripped-down version of Windows 11, designed to work on entry-level laptops. Windows 11 SE complements our current Windows 11 devices for learning and was built with feedback from teachers and school IT admins. Windows 11 SE aims to bring a “distraction-free” environment for students.

The OS doesn’t come pre-loaded with the Microsoft Store, so you cannot install third-party apps on a Windows 11 SE device. Windows 11 SE is preloaded with Microsoft Office apps including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote, and OneDrive are available to use offline on Windows 11 SE devices as part of a Microsoft 365 license.

The operating system supports some third-party apps, starting with Zoom and Chrome. Additionally, IT admins can also choose to have certain third-party apps. Microsoft is yet to announce other third-party apps that will be supported on the new OS but has promised more will come in the future. Windows 11 SE also loses the Snap Layouts and Widgets section.