Microsoft Surface hardware leaked before October 2 official launch

Microsoft is gearing up for the launch of its Surface event on October 2 in the US. The company is said to launch a bunch of Surface products, including new Surface laptops and a new Surface Pro tablet. Hours before its official launch, a popular tipster has leaked the Surface product lineup launching tomorrow.

Microsoft will be launching a number of Surface devices at its event. The lineup includes Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, a dual-screen Surface, and an ARM-powered Surface. Tipster Even Blass has revealed the details that also includes the images of these list of Microsoft Surface devices.

Starting with the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft will launch two screen-size options, namely 13-inches and a 15-inches. Both the models would have AMD hardware included in the performance unit.

The Surface Pro 7 would now come with a USB Type-C connector instead of the Mini display-port found on the previous generation tablet. It would also come powered by 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs.

The ARM-powered Surface looks thinner than its counterparts. It still has two USB Type-C ports and smart-keyboard support. The ARM-powered Surface could be Microsoft’s bet directly against Apple’s iPad Pro lineup.

Lastly, Blass mentioned about a dual-screen Surface without revealing any images. Blass’s Surface Twitter thread did not reveal any specification or pricing details.