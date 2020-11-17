Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 launched in India: Check price, specs and features

Microsoft recently dropped two Surface PCs in India, in the form of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 detachable 2-in-1 laptop. The two Surface Books were first unveiled in May, but availability in the Indian market was not announced at that time.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 price in India starts from Rs 42,999, while the Surface Book 3 starts from Rs 1,56,299. The Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 can be configured with an Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7. The quad-core CPU can be paired with an Nvidia GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The larger 15-inch model integrates Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 graphics. The notebook rocks up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Surface Book 3 runs on Windows 10 Pro and comes with Microsoft 365 apps preloaded.

The Surface Book 3 features 13.5-inch and 15-inch high-DPI PixelSense display options. The 13.5-inch screen features a 3000*2000 pixels resolution, while the 15-inch model boasts a 3240*2160 pixels resolution. Microsoft claims that the Surface Book 3 offers up to 50 percent improved performance over its predecessor.

Both models possess two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, two Surface Connect ports, an SDXC card slot, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. The Surface Book 3 has a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP rear camera as well as far-field stereo microphones. Microsoft claims that the 13.5-inch model can deliver up to 15.5 hours of battery life, while the 15-inch model can deliver up to 17.5 hours of power. The 13-inch Surface Book 3 weighs 1.64kg while the 15-inch version weighs 1.9kg. The weight includes the detachable tablet and keyboard base.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 can be configured with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor or an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor. The memory options include 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB (eMMC) or 128GB (SSD) of storage. There is a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB. The Surface Go 2

The Surface Go 2 sports a 10.5-inch Full HD (1080p) panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Microsoft claims that the notebook can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. The Surface Go 2 features a 5 MP front-facing camera and 8 MP rear camera with 1080p HD recording support. The notebook packs 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and support for dual far-field studio mics. The Surface Go 2 weighs just 544g without the keyboard cover.