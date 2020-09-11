Microsoft Surface Duo users report screen flickering issues

Microsoft, in August, launched the Surface Duo a year after its official unveiling at the Surface Event 2019. A month after the launch of the Microsoft foldable device, some Surface Duo users are reporting screen flickering issues.



Yikes... this is now the 4th time this happened. Both displays, multiple “modes”.#SurfaceDuo pic.twitter.com/iP8zJ5gfJ9

— Drew Lipps (@drewlipps) September 10, 2020

The Surface Duo is a foldable device with two separate screens joined together with a hinge mechanism. The foldable Android smartphone is currently available on sale in the US where early users are reporting screen flickering issues.

It is currently unknown if this issue is related to some hardware fault.

Surface Duo reviews in the US have been complaining about the software being buggy. A user uploaded a video that shows apps freezing and not responding on a demo unit. The software bug on Duo is also now allowing apps to launch. Microsoft has patched a new update for Surface Duo which should hopefully fix these bugs.

Microsoft Surface Duo specifications

The Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.1-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens which allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees. Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard.

Under the hood, Surface Duo gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The dual-screen foldable device packs a 3,577mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

You also get a single 11MP f/2.0 camera sensor that supports video recording at 4K 60fps. It comes with Microsoft apps like Office, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, Edge, OneNote, To Do, News and more.

The device brings with it the Microsoft 365 experience and Android apps. The company claims that Surface Duo has enterprise-level security from chip to cloud, with protection deeply integrated in the hardware, firmware, and software to keep your devices, identities and data secure.