Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft rolls out the Trusted Cloud Tour for Indian enterprises; announces general availability of Azure Sentinel

Azure Sentinel is a cloud-native SIEM that provides intelligent security analytics at cloud scale for enterprises of all sizes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Continuing its endeavor to build a secure and trusted cloud ecosystem, Microsoft has rolled the Trusted Cloud Tour. A year-long program designed to help organizations build trust and a comprehensive information security strategy, the Microsoft Trusted Cloud Tour will be a combination of multi-city and virtual sessions that will touch over 150 enterprises across the country. Microsoft also announced the general availability of Azure Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) system in India.

“Cloud-based services and mobile computing have changed the technology landscape for the modern enterprise. As companies embrace the opportunities presented by cloud innovation and mobile computing to enhance customer experiences, increase productivity, and optimize operations, their digital journey accelerates. With traditional IT boundaries disappearing, building a trusted IT ecosystem takes planning, time and commitment for organizations to get it right. Microsoft is empowering businesses in India to manage this by delivering trust in technology and bringing the right blend of modern cloud technology and expertise, combined with unparalleled built-in privacy, security, compliance and transparency benefits of enterprise grade and at hyper scale.” said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head & Assistant General Counsel, Corporate, External & Legal Affairs (CELA), Microsoft India, commenting on the two announcements.

The tour will culminate in the first annual Microsoft CISO Awards which will recognize best practices across industries at the end of the fiscal year.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Microsoft

