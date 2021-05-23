Microsoft rolling out dark mode for Office on Android

The Office app on Android will automatically enable dark mode if it is set as a system preference on your Android device.

Microsoft is rolling out dark mode for its Office app on Android. Previously, dark mode was only available on the iOS version of the app, despite it being around for both Android and iOS for over a year. The much-anticipated feature has been highly requested by several Office users.

In its official blog post, Microsoft said that it would be rolling out dark mode to Android users soon. So, if you don’t see it available on the app, you can expect an update in the near future. The blog noted; “Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices.”

The Office app on Android will automatically enable the dark mode if it is set as a system preference on your Android device. However, this can also be toggled off.

How to enable Dark Mode on Office on Android?

Open the Office App > Tap your Profile Icon on the Home Tab > Go to Settings > Select Light, Dark, or System Default from the ‘Theme’ option.

The advantage of the dark theme app, as noted by the blog: “Dark Mode ensures that you can adjust the Office app to low-light environments while providing you with better viewing options and keeping battery consumption low.”

Microsoft has confirmed that dark mode for Office on Android will be rolling out to users worldwide over the next few weeks.