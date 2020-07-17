Microsoft reportedly halts production of the Xbox One X, Xbox One S digital edition; Xbox Series X on the way

As Microsoft gears up for the launch of its next-gen Xbox console, the company has officially halted production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The Xbox Series X is arriving this fall alongside Sony’s PlayStation 5.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge, “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”



Reports about shortages of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S have already been surfacing in recent weeks. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in demand for current-gen consoles. The spokesperson said that gamers could still check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.

The report comes after an employee at Target noticed that Xbox consoles had been discontinued. Microsoft’s store is currently showing all listings of the Xbox One X console as “sold out”. Several other retailers have also listed the console as either “sold out” or “limited stock”.

Apart from the price, Microsoft has confirmed all the details of its next-gen console, including several titles launching alongside the console. The Xbox Series X will run Xbox games from all previous generation Xbox consoles.