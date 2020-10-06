Microsoft rebrands search engine Bing to Microsoft Bing

Microsoft is rebranding its search engine, Bing, to Microsoft Bing. The reason behind rebranding Bing to Microsoft Bing is said to be a shift in the product that “reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family.”

Bing is already a rebranded version of Microsoft’s earlier search engines - MSN Search, Windows Live Search and Live Search.

Users will now see a new “Microsoft Bing” logo instead of the traditional “Bing” logo on the search engine’s homepage. The company, according to The Verge, has been experimenting with Bing logos in recent months, with some of that work appearing in the company’s search engine temporarily.

Bing is not the first product to get the “Microsoft” badge in its product name. The company has rebranded other products like the Windows Store to Microsoft Store, Office 365 to Microsoft 365. Other products like Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Edge already feature the company branding.

Microsoft also announced “Give with Bing”, which helps you make a difference just by searching. Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards that lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about.

Rebranding Bing to Microsoft Bing could be the company’s efforts to take on Google Search, which is the most popular search engine worldwide.

Google Search had a market share of 92.26 percent, compared to Bing’s 2.83 percent worldwide in September 2020. In India, 98.53 percent of users preferred Google Search and only 0.92 percent used Bing as their preferred search engine.