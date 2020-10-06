172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|microsoft-rebrands-search-engine-bing-to-microsoft-bing-5927161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft rebrands search engine Bing to Microsoft Bing

Rebranding Bing to Microsoft Bing could be the company’s efforts to take on Google Search, which is the most popular search engine worldwide.

Moneycontrol News

Microsoft is rebranding its search engine, Bing, to Microsoft Bing. The reason behind rebranding Bing to Microsoft Bing is said to be a shift in the product that “reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family.”

Bing is already a rebranded version of Microsoft’s earlier search engines - MSN Search, Windows Live Search and Live Search.

Users will now see a new “Microsoft Bing” logo instead of the traditional “Bing” logo on the search engine’s homepage. The company, according to The Verge, has been experimenting with Bing logos in recent months, with some of that work appearing in the company’s search engine temporarily.

Close

Bing is not the first product to get the “Microsoft” badge in its product name. The company has rebranded other products like the Windows Store to Microsoft Store, Office 365 to Microsoft 365. Other products like Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Edge already feature the company branding.

related news

Microsoft also announced “Give with Bing”, which helps you make a difference just by searching. Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards that lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about.

Rebranding Bing to Microsoft Bing could be the company’s efforts to take on Google Search, which is the most popular search engine worldwide.

Google Search had a market share of 92.26 percent, compared to Bing’s 2.83 percent worldwide in September 2020. In India, 98.53 percent of users preferred Google Search and only 0.92 percent used Bing as their preferred search engine.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Microsoft #Microsoft Bing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.