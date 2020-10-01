Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365 down for many Indian users; company promises a solution soon

Users around the world are reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365. If you are one of those users, you are not alone, as Microsoft has confirmed that there is an issue affecting several users for Outlook on the web, Outlook.com, and Outlook on desktop and mobile.



We've received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web. Our initial investigation indicates that India-based users are the primarily impacted audience. Further details can be found in your admin center under EX223208.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 1, 2020

According to Microsoft, the outage started at around 12:00 pm (IST) and that the outage is affecting users worldwide. Users are currently unable to access Outlook emails, and Outlook.com isn’t loading.

We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality.

Additionally, a Microsoft support update says, “We’re collecting additional data from the affected infrastructure to aid in our investigation to determine the cause of impact.”