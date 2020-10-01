172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|microsoft-outlook-down-for-many-indian-users-company-promises-a-solution-soon-5910931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365 down for many Indian users; company promises a solution soon

Moneycontrol News

Users around the world are reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365. If you are one of those users, you are not alone, as Microsoft has confirmed that there is an issue affecting several users for Outlook on the web, Outlook.com, and Outlook on desktop and mobile.

According to Microsoft, the outage started at around 12:00 pm (IST) and that the outage is affecting users worldwide. Users are currently unable to access Outlook emails, and Outlook.com isn’t loading.

We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality.

Additionally, a Microsoft support update says, “We’re collecting additional data from the affected infrastructure to aid in our investigation to determine the cause of impact.”

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Microsoft told The Verge that Outlook service should be back online soon. “Our engineers are addressing an issue that affected some Microsoft 365 services. Services are starting to improve as a result of the measures we have implemented.”
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Microsoft

