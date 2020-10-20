Microsoft most imitated brand in phishing attempts during Q32020

Software giant Microsoft was the most imitated brand for phishing attempts in Q32020, followed by DHL and Google, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point.

During the July-September period, 19 percent of all brand phishing attempts by cybercriminals were related to Microsoft, Check Point said in a blog post.

DHL and Google were linked to 18 percent (9 percent each) of the phishing attempts. DHL entered the 10 most imitated brands list for the first time in 2020.

"The most likely industry to be targeted by brand phishing was technology, followed by banking and then social network. This illustrates a broad spread of some of the best-known and most-used consumer sectors, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, whereby individuals are grappling with remote working technology, potential changes to finances, and increased use of social media," Check Point said.

In a phishing attempt, cybercriminals contact a target using emails, phone calls and text messages with the intention of obtaining sensitive information, such as bank account and credit card details.

When a phishing attempt is linked to a brand, hackers typically imitate the official website by creating a similar URL and webpage design.

In Q32020, emails were the most frequently used platform, accounting for 44 percent of all phishing attacks, followed by web (43 percent) and mobile (12 percent), according to Check Point.

Here are the brands that were most frequently imitated in phishing attempts in Q32020:

> Microsoft (19 percent)

> DHL (9 percent)

> Google (9 percent)

> Paypal (6 percent)

> Netflix (6 percent)

> Facebook (5 percent)

> Apple (5 percent)

> WhatsApp (5 percent)

> Amazon (4 percent)

> Instagram (4 percent)