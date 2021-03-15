English
Microsoft may release Surface Duo 2 later this year: Report

Microsoft is planning to improve the software experience on the Duo 2

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST

Late last year, Microsoft shook things up a bit with the launch of the Surface Duo. The dual-screen phone/tablet hybrid was met with rather middling reviews with critics saying that the device had potential but Microsoft really needed to iron out the kinks.

It was super pricey as well at $1,400 (Rs 1,01,500 approximately), which ultimately sealed its fate as first generation test device for Microsoft to see if there was a market for this thing. Not unlike what Samsung did with the very first Galaxy Note.

Despite average reviews, there seems to have been interest around the device as Microsoft is now prepping a second generation Duo for launch, later this year.

As per a report on Windows Latest, several sources confided to the publication that the Surface Duo 2 as its known has been in development since the second half of 2020 and is on schedule to launch later this year.

The report says that Microsoft is updating the hardware on the device as well as focusing heavily on the software experience. The first Duo ran a custom Microsoft user interface built on top of Android. Many reviewers took issue with the UI calling it buggy and that it needed a lot of work. Microsoft seems to have taken that tip to heart and is working hard towards improving the software experience.

Nearly all the reviews praised the device for its sleek design, noting that the hinge in particular was solid and problem free. The display also got its fair share of accolades. Where the device fell short was the uncooked UI, that was problematic to use and the outdated hardware that powered the Duo.
TAGS: #Microsoft Surface Duo #smartphones
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:11 pm

