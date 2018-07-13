Microsoft launches Teams free version to counter Slack

In a bid to counter popular team chat platform Slack, Microsoft has launched a free version of Teams chat application.

The free version will offer access to group messaging and collaboration app without requiring an Office 365 subscription.

With this free version, Microsoft is hoping to attract more of smaller businesses, start-ups and freelancers.

According to a report by The Computer World, the Teams app was launched to compete with Slack, which already offers a free version.

Earlier, Microsoft had offered the application along with other Office 365 apps such as SharePoint, Yammer and One Drive.

Microsoft has also offered unlimited access to a selection of 140 third-party app integrations with this free version.

The number of third-party app integrations allowed by Microsoft is much more that the number allowed by Slack in its free version. Slack, has capped integrations to 10, the report adds.

Users will however, have to upgrade to Office 365 in order to gain access to the full list of third-party apps on Teams.

The free version of Teams will also grants access to advanced “intelligence communications” features. It also includes background blur on video and in-line message translation.