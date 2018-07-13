App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft launches Teams free version to counter Slack

The free version will offer access to group messaging and collaboration app without requiring an Office 365 subscription.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to counter popular team chat platform Slack, Microsoft has launched a free version of Teams chat application.

The free version will offer access to group messaging and collaboration app without requiring an Office 365 subscription.

With this free version, Microsoft is hoping to attract more of smaller businesses, start-ups and freelancers.

According to a report by The Computer World, the Teams app was launched to compete with Slack, which already offers a free version.

Earlier, Microsoft had offered the application along with other Office 365 apps such as SharePoint, Yammer and One Drive.

Microsoft has also offered unlimited access to a selection of 140 third-party app integrations with this free version.

The number of third-party app integrations allowed by Microsoft is much more that the number allowed by Slack in its free version. Slack, has capped integrations to 10, the report adds.

Users will however, have to upgrade to Office 365 in order to gain access to the full list of third-party apps on Teams.

The free version of Teams will also grants access to advanced “intelligence communications” features. It also includes background blur on video and in-line message translation.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Microsoft #Slack #teams #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.