Microsoft launches Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds

Microsoft has launched a bunch of new hardware products amount the coronavirus pandemic. The US-based company has unveiled the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, and the Surface Earbuds.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specifications and price

The Surface Go 2 is Microsoft’s tablet offering which features a 10.5-inch display wrapped around a magnesium body. The screen has a 1280 x 1920 resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The base variant gets powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, whereas the top-end model has an 8th-generation Intel Core M processor under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 has connectivity options like a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a Surface connector for accessories, a microSD card slot, etc.

There is also a 5MP web camera and dual studio microphones.

Microsoft has launched the Surface Go 2 with 4GB RAM for $399 (roughly Rs 30,300), whereas the 8GB RAM model is priced at $629 (roughly Rs 47,800). The high-end model also comes with an integrated LTE variant priced at $729 (roughly Rs 55,400).

Microsoft Surface Book 3 specifications and price

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch screen. Under the hood, there is Intel’s 10th Gen 'Ice Lake' Core i5 and Core i7 processor with an option to choose between Nvidia GeForce GTX and Quadro RTX GPU. Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 offers up to 50 percent better performance than the previous models.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models feature two USB 3.1 Type-A, a single USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, an SDXC card slot, and two Surface Connect ports.

There is also a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

The 13-inch Surface Book 3 with a 1.2GHz Core i5 CPU, integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD starts at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,21,500). The 15-inch model with top-end specs of 1.3GHz Core i7 CPU, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB NVMe SSD can be bought for $3,399 (roughly Rs 2,58,300).

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Surface Headphones 2 now comes with 13 levels of ambient noise reduction. Microsoft claims to have improved the sound quality and battery life of the Surface Headphones 2. It continues to offer active noise cancellation (ANC), which is adjustable through on-ear dials. The ear-cup design has been updated to rotate 180 degrees for better comfort when wearing around your neck.

The new Surface Headphones also claim to offer up to 20 hours of battery life and now feature support for Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth codec.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 come in two colour options — Platinum and Black — and is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,900).

Microsoft Surface EarBuds

The Surface Earbuds is Microsoft’s answer to the Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds. The new smart wireless Earbuds come with a wireless charging case that offers up to 24 hours of combined juice on a single charge.

The new buds come with a reasonably large and chunky circular touchpad that provide controls for various tasks using gestures. For example, a few taps would open Spotify on Android.

Surface Earbuds also allows users to perform tasks like changing slideshows during a PowerPoint presentation. Another highlight feature of the Surface Earbuds is its integration with Microsoft’s own Office 365 apps. Surface Earbuds has an ability to translate over 60 languages into real-time text translation.

Surface Earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance. It works across all platforms and is claimed to offer 8 hours of full charge without the case. The wireless audio device has two mics on each earbud for filtering noise around you, offering better noise cancellation. Surface Earbuds are priced at $199 and will be available starting May 12.