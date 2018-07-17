Microsoft launches Skype 8.0, will discontinue Skype 'Classic' from September

Skype In October, Skype become the latest victim of China's strict cyber security laws and Internet regulations. Media reports suggest that Microsoft-owned video calling and messaging application has been removed from the Apple app store.

Users of the classic Microsoft Skype desktop extension should upgrade to the latest version 8.0 as the company has decided to end support for all lower versions.

The new Skype 8.0 includes features such as HD group calling with up to 24 participants, new message reactions, '@' mentions for individual notifications in a group chat, a chat media gallery and video file sharing.

A report by CNET suggests that the new version, which users can upgrade to for free, has faster load times and is more reliable.

After 1 September 2018, only the new version of Skype will work with two available options for Windows 10 users. They can either update their already-installed Skype version or they can download and install Skype 8.0 from Microsoft's official website.

Microsoft will continue to bring out other new features for Skype 8.0 soon. Skype 8.0 for iPads offers features like letting you see who has read your messages, encrypted audio call and text messages, call recording and more.

Skype 8.0 does not allow users to access individual conversations in separate windows. In addition to free HD video and screen sharing calls, 8.0 allows users to share photos, videos and other files up to 300 MB at a time.