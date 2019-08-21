App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft launches new center focused on societal impact of cloud & AI

SCAI collaborators will be provided with financial grants, access to world-class Microsoft researchers and technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft Research India announced the launch of a center for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI). Part of the Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab in Bengaluru, this center will focus on creating and nurturing projects that can have real-world and large-scale societal impact. Through SCAI, MSR India will collaborate with a number of partners, such as academia, startups and NGOs.

“I am excited about the creation of the center for Societal Impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence and I am looking forward to the efforts and collaborations ahead. There are so many opportunities to leverage recent advances in cloud computing and AI technologies to address long-term societal challenges spanning multiple sectors and realms, including health and wellness, education, transportation, and agriculture,” said Eric Horvitz, Technical Fellow and Director at Microsoft Research.

Sriram Rajamani, Managing Director of Microsoft Research India, said, “At MSR India, we have been conducting research in the ICTD space since our inception. We see SCAI as a natural evolution of this, and we will partner with like-minded collaborators to apply technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s world. I am looking forward to truly impactful projects emerging from SCAI.”

SCAI collaborators will be provided with financial grants, access to world-class Microsoft researchers, technologies, as well as access to business insights from Microsoft for Startups. The physical space at MSR India will enable members to exchange ideas and create a collaborative ecosystem.

In collaboration with Microsoft for Startups, SCAI is also working with Navana Tech which focuses on building text-free, voice assisted technology and Three Wheels United which enables scalable lending to clients in emerging markets through technology.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

