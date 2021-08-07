MARKET NEWS

English
Microsoft is testing Night Mode for Xbox consoles

The feature allows you to enable an optional blue light filter and allows dimming LEDs on controllers

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
Xbox Insiders can now find the new setting in the menu

Microsoft has begun testing a new Night Mode setting with Xbox Insiders in the invite only Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring. The feature allows Xbox players to dim their screens and activate an optional blue light filter.

Users can even control the LED brightness of their controllers and the Xbox power button. The mode can also be placed on a schedule and will auto-trigger between the times you have set for it. There is also a system wide dark mode, should you choose to enable it.

Since the feature is currently in the Alpha ring, it will likely journey through the Beta, Delta and Omega tiers before it sees wide release.

If you want to be part of the Xbox Insider program, head to the Store and search for the Insider app. Download it to your system and open it, then select Join.

That's it. You are now an Insider. The thing to note is that the various tiers to being an Insider, you will start at Omega and after completing some mandatory tasks be moved up to Delta. After three months of Delta access, you will then be given the option to join the Beta tier.

Close

You won't move between Tiers automatically, so when you are eligible, you need to open the Previews tab, find Xbox Update Preview, Open the Information panel and select Manage. From here you can select the tier you want to be part of.

For most people this will be where it ends. The Alpha and Alpha skip-ahead tiers are limited by invitation.
Tags: #Microsoft #Xbox #Xbox Insider
first published: Aug 7, 2021 02:29 pm

