Microsoft is testing its version of Edge for the Xbox

Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group are in for a little treat. Microsoft has begun testing a build of its web browser Edge intended for the Xbox. Players who own the Xbox Series S or Series X consoles can access the build to play around with it.

According to The Verge, who tested out the browser, the version for Xbox is still missing full keyboard and mouse support. Its also buggy at this point which is to be expected since its intended as an Alpha release.

It also has support for Google's Stadia service due to the Chromium integration. The test version also seems to include the sync engine (which is used to mirror your account across multiple devices) used on the desktop version of Edge and comes with support for extensions, vertical tabs, collections and more features including most of Edge's desktop features.

This is great new for console owners because the browsers in gaming consoles have traditionally been laden with buggy interfaces and awful performance. This also allows Microsoft to test out the browser before launch while giving Alpha users something to be excited about.

The Skip-Ahead group is a software testing initiative made up of people who are willing to test buggy software in exchange for access to features reserved for future builds. Some of these may not even end up on the final version of the browser. The Skip-Ahead group also gets access to these test builds way earlier than Alpha groups who get access closer to release.