MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft is now testing xCloud for web, can they achieve what Google's Stadia couldn't?

Google has been struggling in the space currently ruled by Sony and Nvidia, can Microsoft take the crown?

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST

For now, the browser-based game streaming services are an uncluttered bunch. There are only three major players in the space, Sony's PlayStation Now, Nvidia's GeForce Now and Google's Stadia.

Neither of them have set the market on fire, but Google's game streaming service is struggling the most. With news that it had shuttered its Stadia games division, this leaves Google with no exclusives to go up against the might of Sony and Microsoft.

Which brings us to xCloud for the web. Sources close to the publication The Verge have revealed that Microsoft has begun testing its xCloud gaming service on the browser. There should also be a public preview of the service coming soon.

It also finally allows a decent cloud service to exist on Apple's devices, who have so far shunned game streaming from the app store citing violations on its app store policies.

Similar to the interface on Android phones and tablets, the web version has a simple launcher that has the ability to resume played titles and gives you access to the complete library of games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Close

Related stories

You will need a controller to play games made for the Xbox and Microsoft has already said it is going to upgrade its servers to Xbox Series X hardware this year. This will likely come to the Xbox app on Windows 10 too, which makes an already sweet deal for the Xbox Game Pass that much sweeter.

Of the three services currently available, Nvidia's GeForce Now is the only solid contender but is limited by the number of games it currently supports. Sony offers a substantial portion of its PlayStation exclusives on its platform but once again, the choices are slim.

Google's Stadia has been struggling since launch. There appears to be no takers so far for Google's game streaming platform. It would be safe to assume that Google isn't done just yet with game streaming but then again they did shut down the Stadia games division barely a year in.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Game streaming #GeForce Now #Google #Microsoft #NVIDIA #PlayStation Now #Sony #Stadia #xcloud
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.