Microsoft is done being 'cool', to focus more on offering valuable support, says Satya Nadella

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST
In an interview with Axios' Ina Fried, Satya Nadella says that its okay if people don't see Microsoft as the coolest trillion-dollar company out there. He would rather prefer that the company make others look cool.

"My sales pitch to anybody, whether it’s an intern or a college grad joining Microsoft is, hey, if you want to be cool, go join someone else," Nadella said. "If you want to make others cool, join Microsoft."

This ties in neatly to the theme of Microsoft's ongoing build event. It has focused less on its products and highlighted fundamental under the hood changes that help other companies. He wants developers to think of themselves as 'cool' and willing to contribute to a company that will provide valuable support to others.

Nadella also teased a significant update that is coming to the Windows platform but did not share any other details apart from saying that he has been testing it. He also noted how software programmers are broadening their horizons and joining traditional companies in place of simply remaining faithful to the technology business.

It's clear Nadella is positioning Microsoft as an enabler to make lives simpler for others and with the company's recent efforts to modernize and expand its offerings on to other platforms, it seems that Microsoft is well on its way of doing just that.
TAGS: #Microsoft #Microsoft Build 2021 #Satya Nadela
first published: May 26, 2021 05:35 pm

