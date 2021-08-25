Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate to Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available for iOS devices and Windows 10

The Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One consoles are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming support with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during this holiday season during November and December.

This will enable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to access over 100 games right from the cloud and discover new games with the click of a button. Microsoft made the announcement at the Xbox stream during Gamescom 2021.

Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service is currently available in beta for PCs, smartphones, and tablets. And will now make its way to consoles this fall. Those part of the Xbox Insider program will get access to the experience first as Microsoft will be looking to improve the experience through feedback from players.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles will enable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to access an entire library of titles and play them without the wait time that comes with downloading games. Additionally, Xbox One users can play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium through the cloud as they are not natively available for the older console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will support up to 1080p at 60fps on Xbox consoles just like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) across PCs, phones, and tablets. Apart from this development, Microsoft also showcased new and upcoming titles, including Age of Empires IV, Dying Light 2, Forza Horizon 5, State of Decay 2, and more, during its Xbox stream at Gamescom 2021.