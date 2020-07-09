Microsoft is asking developers not to charge extra for next-gen game upgrades: Report

Microsoft has taken a back seat in recent times as Sony ramped up its marketing effort for the upcoming PlayStation 5. However, the company recently confirmed that the next “Xbox Series X Games Showcase” will be held on July 23. Now, a new report suggests that Xbox Series X game upgrades could be free.

According to a report by VideoGamesChronicle, developers currently working on cross-gen games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles are being urged not to charge players to purchase a next-gen upgrade for better graphics or other enhancements. Microsoft wants publishers to refrain from charging players extra for a next-gen copy of a game they already own.

Microsoft is planning to include next-gen upgrade as part of a propriety upgrade scheme like Xbox Smart Delivery or EA’s Dual Entitlement setup. Microsoft’s internal Xbox Smart Delivery feature aims to ensure players enjoy the best version of a cross-gen game, no matter the Xbox console they are running it on. So even if you have an Xbox One game, you will still be able to play the best version of the game if you purchase the next-gen Xbox Series X, you won’t miss out on anything.

The current move suggests that Microsoft is hoping to crack down on publishers that may otherwise charge players full price for next-gen remasters. Microsoft told VGC that they are flexible with the way developers want to sell their games on Xbox consoles.

In a statement sent to VGC, a spokesperson for the company said, “developers and publishers ultimately decide how they deliver their games, and we work with them to provide the best possible experience based on their needs.”