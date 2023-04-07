Microsoft integrates Bing AI into SwiftKey keyboard for Android

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Bing AI to SwiftKey, a third-party on-screen keyboard for Android.

The integration allows users to access and chat with Bing AI to get answers or it can be used in what Microsoft calls “tone” mode, where it can rewrite and clean up texts.

The bot is currently limited to the beta version of SwiftKey, which can be downloaded on Google's Play Store.

Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will 'absolutely' become part of Search

As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft’s CTO of mobile and commerce, Pedram Rezaei, confirmed that the feature “was slowly rolling out” and invited everyone to check out the beta on the Play Store.

So far, Microsoft has not confirmed when the integration will show up on iOS.

Moneycontrol News