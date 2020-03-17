Microsoft hits its target of 1Bn devices running on Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that over a billion devices are running on its latest operating system, Windows 10. During the Windows 10 launch in 2015, Microsoft had expected to achieve its billion devices goal within three years.

Through a blog post, Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Modern Life, Search & Devices division, said, “Today we’re delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. We couldn’t be more grateful to our customers, partners and employees for helping us get here.”

Though the company had set sights on onboarding 1 billion devices in three years, it had to reset its plans in 2016 after the phone division failed to attract developers for building apps, thus leading to missing the target.

Windows 10 currently runs on PCs, laptops, Xbox One consoles, and HoloLens devices. According to Microsoft, “Windows 10 is the only operating system at the heart of over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers.”

Although Microsoft managed to get 1 billion devices running on Windows 10 after five years since its release, the bright side is that the operating system was actively running on the 100 million devices in the last six months.