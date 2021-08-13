MARKET NEWS

Microsoft has another flaw: One more Print Spooler vulnerability

A new flaw in the service could allow remote code execution...again

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Another flaw has been found in the Print Spooler service

Another flaw has been found in the Print Spooler service

Operating systems are strange beasts. They are held together by millions of lines of code which are often carried from one version to the next. If there turns out to be a vulnerability in the code, then it affects all versions of the system that use it. Similar to the problems, Microsoft is facing with its Print Spooler service right now.

The print management service in Windows has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months as Microsoft has rushed to fix flaw after flaw. Only for another one to be discovered.

The latest flaw disclosed by Microsoft (CVE-2021-36958) suggests that it allows, "remote code execution," which means it is vulnerable to being taken over by a threat actor who can then use it to run malicious code on a user system.

"An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges," says Microsoft. "An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights."

The new flaw has been discovered a day after Microsoft updated the service and made it mandatory to use administrator privileges for driver updates and installation.

The solution? It's not an easy one but the only way that works is to disable the service entirely, which will prevent users from sending print jobs from their systems.
#Microsoft #Windows #Windows 10 #Windows 11
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:30 am

