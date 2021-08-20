MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft has a new Xbox stereo headset slated to launch for next month

Microsoft unveils a new Xbox Stereo Headset

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
Microsoft has a new wired Xbox Headset planned for next month

Microsoft has a new wired Xbox Headset planned for next month

Microsoft has a new wired Stereo Xbox Headset planned for launch next month. The headset is set for release on September 21 and will cost $59.99 (Approx. Rs 4,460).

The company had previously launched a wireless headset made in collaboration with Bang and Olufsen with support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone.

The wired version will have support for all the same technologies as well along with taking many design ques for the wireless headset.

"I think we can all agree audio is fundamental to our gaming experiences. Personally, I cannot get my game on without my favorite gaming headset!" says Jessica Tsujikawa, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft.

"With the new Xbox Stereo Headset, we are bringing everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices. We also wanted to bring you more value to the entry-level headset category, including clear microphone performance, high-quality ear cushions, and a volume control dial on the right earcup," Tsujikawa added.

Close

She also says that the team worked hard on the audio quality, tuning, "the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience." That should result in great audio "across gaming, team chat, music, and movies."

The headset still uses the lightweight, flexible design of the wireless model and also has an adjustable headband with cushions along the surface.

The headset also utilizes ultra-soft large earcups intended for comfort during long play sessions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Xbox #Xbox Stereo Headset
first published: Aug 20, 2021 12:18 pm

