Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI appeal to dismiss copyright lawsuit

Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI have teamed up to appeal for a dismissal of a lawsuit, that blames them for violating copyrights.

As reported by Reuters, the lawsuit alleges that the companies used copyrighted code to build GitHub's AI Copilot tool.

GitHub's Copilot is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based code completion tool, that can understand and provide suggestions to finish code, and even let you adjust the suggested code to your liking.

Moneycontrol News