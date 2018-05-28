App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 28, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft follows Google and Facebook, plans to launch bias detection tools for AI

As a lot of important judgements and decisions are being made based on AI systems, detection of unfair bias becomes important

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Joining the ranks of its peers Facebook and Google, Microsoft has said it is working to create a tool to detect algorithmic bias in artificial intelligence. The tool will alert the people that AI algorithm may be treating them unfairly based on their race or gender.

There have been reports in the past which have revealed that some AI systems tend to be biased against people of colour. For example, a ProPublica investigation in 2016 found that COMPAS used in the US judicial systems to decide if a criminal could be a future offender is biased against blacks.

As a lot of important judgements and decisions are being made based on AI systems, detection of unfair bias becomes important.

Quoting a senior researcher working at Microsoft, MIT Technology Review reported, things like transparency, intelligibility, and explanation are new enough to the field and not many have the experience or knowledge of leakages from where bias can creep into a system.

related news

The tool by the software giant will be able to catch instances of unfairness but it won’t be perfect. “Of course, we can’t expect perfection—there’s always going to be some bias undetected or that can’t be eliminated—the goal is to do as well as we can,” Rich Caruna says.

Facebook in it F8 developer conference on May 2 announced its tool which could detect bias in an AI algorithm. The tool named Fairness Flow is designed to warn if an algorithm is making an unfair judgement about someone based on his or her race, gender, or age.

According to Facebook the need for such a tool arises as employees at the company HQ are increasingly getting dependent on AI-based systems to make important decisions.

tags #AI #Microsoft #Technology

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.