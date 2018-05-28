Microsoft follows Google and Facebook, plans to launch bias detection tools for AI

Joining the ranks of its peers Facebook and Google, Microsoft has said it is working to create a tool to detect algorithmic bias in artificial intelligence. The tool will alert the people that AI algorithm may be treating them unfairly based on their race or gender.

There have been reports in the past which have revealed that some AI systems tend to be biased against people of colour. For example, a ProPublica investigation in 2016 found that COMPAS used in the US judicial systems to decide if a criminal could be a future offender is biased against blacks.

As a lot of important judgements and decisions are being made based on AI systems, detection of unfair bias becomes important.

Quoting a senior researcher working at Microsoft, MIT Technology Review reported, things like transparency, intelligibility, and explanation are new enough to the field and not many have the experience or knowledge of leakages from where bias can creep into a system.

The tool by the software giant will be able to catch instances of unfairness but it won’t be perfect. “Of course, we can’t expect perfection—there’s always going to be some bias undetected or that can’t be eliminated—the goal is to do as well as we can,” Rich Caruna says.

Facebook in it F8 developer conference on May 2 announced its tool which could detect bias in an AI algorithm. The tool named Fairness Flow is designed to warn if an algorithm is making an unfair judgement about someone based on his or her race, gender, or age.

According to Facebook the need for such a tool arises as employees at the company HQ are increasingly getting dependent on AI-based systems to make important decisions.