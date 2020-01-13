App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft files patent of Surface Neo and Duo's folding hinge mechanism

During the unveiling event, Microsoft showcased the hinge that allowed the user to fold and unfold the Neo and Duo at a 360-degree angle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft has filed a patent for the hinge mechanism found on the Surface Neo and Surface Duo. Both the devices were unveiled in October and are scheduled for a 2020 release. Surface Neo and Surface Duo are Microsoft’s version of dual-display devices held together with an adjustable hinge.

The patent which reads an “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” was published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website. The patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism, which could be numerously used along the spine of the devices, reported GSMArena.

It is currently unknown when will Microsoft launch the two new dual-display Surface devices. During the unveiling event, Microsoft showcased the hinge that allowed the user to fold and unfold the Neo and Duo at a 360-degree angle. The hinge is visible between the two screens, differentiating the Surface Duo and Surface Neo from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Close

Surface Neo is being put forward as a laptop-cum-tablet by Microsoft that features two separate 9-inch LCD panels. When unfolded, the Neo offers a 13-inch screen estate. The Neo is powered by a custom Intel Lakefield processor with an 11th-generation graphics engine and runs on Windows 10X.

related news

Surface Duo, on the other hand, is a smaller Surface Neo, except it runs on Android. It has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.3-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens that, like the Surface Neo, allows users to rotate the displays to 360 degrees. What is also different on the Surface Duo from the Neo is the ability to make phone calls.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #gadgets #Microsoft #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.