Microsoft files patent of Surface Neo and Duo's folding hinge mechanism

Microsoft has filed a patent for the hinge mechanism found on the Surface Neo and Surface Duo. Both the devices were unveiled in October and are scheduled for a 2020 release. Surface Neo and Surface Duo are Microsoft’s version of dual-display devices held together with an adjustable hinge.

The patent which reads an “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” was published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website. The patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism, which could be numerously used along the spine of the devices, reported GSMArena.

It is currently unknown when will Microsoft launch the two new dual-display Surface devices. During the unveiling event, Microsoft showcased the hinge that allowed the user to fold and unfold the Neo and Duo at a 360-degree angle. The hinge is visible between the two screens, differentiating the Surface Duo and Surface Neo from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Surface Neo is being put forward as a laptop-cum-tablet by Microsoft that features two separate 9-inch LCD panels. When unfolded, the Neo offers a 13-inch screen estate. The Neo is powered by a custom Intel Lakefield processor with an 11th-generation graphics engine and runs on Windows 10X.