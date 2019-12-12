Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 Mobile, Office apps will get support till Jan 2020

In January this year, Microsoft answered several questions regarding a sunset date for the Windows Phone with a new support page titled “Windows 10 Mobile End of Support: FAQ”. Now, the software giant is ready to end support for all Windows 10 Mobile products.

Windows on mobile will no longer receive security updates and non-security hotfixes as well as no free support. However, Office apps will continue to receive support until January 12, 2021. So, Microsoft’s Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Word will continue to receive updates and security patches.

However, the software giant recommends that users make the switch to iOS or Android devices either way and use the Office apps on those platforms. Microsoft already pulled the plug on Windows Phone 8.1 and the app store will shut down on December 16. The Windows 10 Mobile app store will likely live on a little longer, at least until Microsoft ends support of Office apps on Windows 10 Mobile.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise as Microsoft has already been asking its mobile users to move to iOS and Android. The beginning of the end came sometime back in 2017 when company VP tweeted that the October update at the time would be the last to introduce new features.