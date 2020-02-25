Microsoft confirms several specifications and features of the next-gen Xbox Series X

As the wait for the next generation of gaming consoles continue; Microsoft recently dropped a major announcement revealing several important details of the next Xbox. Last year, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X would have a faster solid-state drive and more graphics power than its predecessor.

However, a recent blog post by Phil Spencer confirms that the new Xbox will also support backward compatibility with all the previous generations of Xbox games. While the Xbox Series X will launch later this year during the 2020 Holiday season, there are several details we know about the console.

The Xbox Series X will be powered by a custom-designed processor leveraging AMD's RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures. The blog claims that the new Xbox Series X will offer four times the processing power of the Xbox One. The Xbox Series X will also enable developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU performance, which is eight times that of the original Xbox One and twice that of an Xbox One X. The performance gains on the new Xbox X will be a significant generational leap.

The Xbox Series X will use the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technique, which allows the GPU to focus effects on individual objects rather than the entire screen. VRS results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution without impacting final image quality. Microsoft's new gaming console will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, delivering accurate reflections and true-to-life lighting in real-time.

For storage, the new Xbox Series X will utilise a super-fast solid-state drive that significantly reduces load times. It will allow developers to exceed standard 60 fps with support for frame rates capped at 120 fps. Other features on the Xbox Series X includes Quick Resume, Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) and HDMI 2.1.

Dynamic Latency Input reduces the delay between inputting a command on the Xbox controller and the time it takes to register on the system. It will accomplish this with the console's "high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol".

Quick Resume will work across multiple titles, allowing you to return to a game when the console is put to sleep.

HDMI 2.1 will reduce lag as well as synchronise the refresh rate between the console and the display.

The Smart Delivery feature on the Xbox Series X will allow you to buy an Xbox One game and automatically enjoy the upgraded Series X version for free.

Microsoft's on-demand subscription game streaming series is also receiving some updates. The Xbox Game Pass will bring steadier frame rates and improved visuals and audio to titles.

The Xbox Series X will feature backward compatibility with older gaming titles for the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and the vanilla Xbox. Additionally, older titles will also benefit from greater visual fidelity and improved resolution, steadier frame rates and faster load times without any fine-tuning required from developers. Additionally, Xbox One accessories will be compatible on the Xbox Series X

One of the biggest details missing about the Xbox Series X is 'price', but we'll likely have to wait till later this year to get a confirmed price tag. When the Xbox One first launched in 2013, it was priced at $499 (Approx. Rs 35,800), $100 more than the PlayStation 4. Additionally, the specifications of the next-gen PlayStation 5 is expected to be similar to that of the Xbox Series X. Check out Mircosoft's full blog post here.