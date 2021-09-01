Microsoft clamps down on Windows 11 hardware restrictions

The company is removing ineligible Windows 11 PCs from the insider program

Microsoft has some very strict hardware requirements in place for Windows 11. For starters, a lot of older CPUs have been left behind. AMD users will have to get a Zen 3 processor or better and Intel users will have to buy a system with eight generation or newer chipsets.

You are also required to have 4GB of RAM or higher, 64GB of internal storage and a motherboard with support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. For graphics cards, only GPUs with Direct X12 support or later are considered. You will also need a monitor with a 720p display.

To make things easier for customers, Microsoft has re-released the PC Health Check-up tool, so you can quickly see if your system meets the minimum requirements.

What's confusing is that Microsoft isn't stopping users from downloading a Windows 11 ISO and installing it on an unsupported system. The problem is, users will not receive security features or driver updates through Windows update.



Microsoft has now dropped ineligible systems from the Insider program and tells them to install Windows 10. pic.twitter.com/zfALanmcuq

Now, Microsoft has started removing PCs it deems "ineligible" from the Windows Insider Program. If you have been on the dev channel and have an unsupported CPU, you will be forced to install Windows 10 again to start receiving updates.

Windows 11 will begin rolling out as a free upgrade to eligible users on October 5. Eligible users will be the first in line for updates and then Microsoft will begin a slow rollout to other devices based on criteria such as age, hardware, reliability etc.