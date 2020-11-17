Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart says Xbox Series X supply shortage could last until April 2021

The Xbox Series X and Series S recently went on sale globally, with the console seeing massive sales numbers. Now, Xbox Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart has revealed that the Xbox Series X will be in short supply until April 2021.

The Xbox Series X costs Rs 49,990 in India, $499 in the US and £449 in the UK. However, the next-gen Xbox console has been out of stock in most markets around the world since the console went up for pre-order. And while more units are expected to arrive later in November, it seems like supply will not be able to match the demand for the console for several months.

Stuart made the forecast at Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference last Friday, stating (Obtained via Seeking Alpha), "I think we'll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft's Q3, calendar Q1." He further added, "We'll have supply cranking over the next, what, four, five, six months. And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met."

The Xbox Series X is currently sold out on all major online retail platforms in India, with The Mako Reactor reporting that more units are scheduled to arrive in late November. Microsoft has yet to confirm if more units of the console will be available later this month.