Microsoft Azure outage: Office 365, Teams services now stable

The Azure outage was due to a recent change in an authentication system, according to Microsoft.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Microsoft cloud computing service Azure experienced an outage for a few hours on March 16. The outage led to users experiencing difficulty in using other Microsoft services like Microsoft Teams, Xbox Live, and Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft acknowledged the outage earlier today.

The Microsoft Azure outage affected users worldwide. Due to the outage, users were prevented from using or accessing most functions of other services that depended on Azure. These include the likes of Microsoft Teams, Xbox Live, and Microsoft Office 365, etc.

The outage lasted for less than four hours before Microsoft patched it with an update. Upon investigation, it was found out that the Azure outage was due to a recent change in an authentication system.

Microsoft rolled back the authentication update to mitigate the impact. After a couple of hours, all affected services were back online. Microsoft claimed that all Microsoft 365 services are showing decreasing error rates. "Our monitoring indicates that majority of the services have fully recovered. However, we’re addressing a subset of services that are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery," Microsoft said.
first published: Mar 16, 2021 09:41 am

