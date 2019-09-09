Microsoft appoints Rajiv Kumar as MD for Microsoft India (R&D)

Microsoft announced the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the new Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D). Currently, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices (E+D) Group, Kumar is taking on this added responsibility from Anil Bhansali, who held this role for the last six years.

Bhansali will continue as the Corporate Vice President of Cloud & Enterprise and will be relocating to Redmond, USA.

Kumar has a track record of strong people leadership, innovation and sharp business acumen, founded in engineering excellence all along in his 27-year long career at Microsoft.

He is known as a leader that creates clarity of vision, generates energy in the team and delivers success. Over the years he has innovated on a variety of products and built large world-class engineering organizations rooted in the foundation of a strong culture of Microsoft.

Among Kumar’s recent key contributions to Microsoft are Kaizala (an enterprise productivity chat app) & bootstrapping the campus hiring program in India resulting in Microsoft hiring the best talent from premier engineering colleges in India.

As the Managing Director, Kumar is expected to further build upon the capability of the engineering division and reinforce the culture of inclusion, innovation and collaboration. A special area of focus, which Kumar is very passionate about, is to have greater impetus in empowering communities through technology.