App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft announces the first chapter of Microsoft Cloud Summit

A week-long virtual immersive technology conference on cloud computing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft announced the launch of ‘Microsoft Cloud Summit’ – a week-long virtual immersive technology conference from September 23-27, 2019. The largest cloud summit of its kind in India, it will skill over 50,000 participants in cloud computing through more than 36 sessions addressed by specialists.

Meant for business decision-makers, IT professionals, developers, data scientists and application architects, the content of the summit has been designed by cloud computing experts. The technology conference will focus on five broad topics across the week, namely – AI, Open Source, cloud migration, IoT & apps, and cloud security. Qualifying attendees can earn Ninja Cat badges at the end of the summit.

Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India stated, “The advent of the Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge is allowing technology to become more ambient, opening up the potential to solve challenges or tap into opportunities like never before. To thrive in this environment, organizations and professionals have to constantly keep up with the latest advances and apply that insight to delivering solutions for their customers. The Microsoft Cloud Summit will provide a unique forum to learn about the latest technologies and ideate on its application. We are excited about the solutions that this event can help participants develop for their markets.”

Close
The Summit will include distinct learning paths – a series of connected learning modules across plenary sessions, breakout sessions, demos, hands-on assignments, and expert connections. Experts from Microsoft, GitHub and other industry leaders will share insights and experiences about the latest technology trends and upcoming opportunities in the cloud computing space.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.