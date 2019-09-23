Microsoft announces the first chapter of Microsoft Cloud Summit

Microsoft announced the launch of ‘Microsoft Cloud Summit’ – a week-long virtual immersive technology conference from September 23-27, 2019. The largest cloud summit of its kind in India, it will skill over 50,000 participants in cloud computing through more than 36 sessions addressed by specialists.

Meant for business decision-makers, IT professionals, developers, data scientists and application architects, the content of the summit has been designed by cloud computing experts. The technology conference will focus on five broad topics across the week, namely – AI, Open Source, cloud migration, IoT & apps, and cloud security. Qualifying attendees can earn Ninja Cat badges at the end of the summit.

Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India stated, “The advent of the Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge is allowing technology to become more ambient, opening up the potential to solve challenges or tap into opportunities like never before. To thrive in this environment, organizations and professionals have to constantly keep up with the latest advances and apply that insight to delivering solutions for their customers. The Microsoft Cloud Summit will provide a unique forum to learn about the latest technologies and ideate on its application. We are excited about the solutions that this event can help participants develop for their markets.”