Microsoft announces new Pluton security chip for upcoming Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft recently announced a new security chip engineered to protect Windows PCs in the future. The new chip is called Pluton and will be directly built into future CPUs. The new Pluton chip will replace the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, which is currently used to secure hardware and cryptocurrency keys.

For the past couple of years, some of the biggest chip manufacturers have battled with a series of hardware flaws, including Spectre and Meltdown, which made it possible to pull passwords and sensitive data directly from processors. And while Microsoft has rolled out patches to address these flaws, companies have had to rethink their approach to chip security.

However, the software giant believes it has found the answer to address these flaws with the new Pluton security chip. Microsoft designed the new chip in collaboration with leading chipmakers, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. Future processors by AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm will integrate the new chip.

Microsoft claims that the Pluton chip will make it far more difficult for hackers with physical access to the system to launch hardware attacks and extract sensitive data. Microsoft Pluton was initially introduced on the Xbox One back in 2013, which not only made it difficult for hackers to breach the console but for individuals to run pirated games.

After its debut on the Xbox One, Pluton later arrived on the company’s cloud service Azure Sphere for low-cost IoT devices. Now, Pluton brings the same technology, with some improvements, to Windows 10-powered machines. Unlike existing Trusted Platform Modules, which aren’t integrated with the CPU, the new Pluton chip is baked into the CPU.

It is currently unknown when PCs with the new MS Pluton chips will begin shipping, but Microsoft said that AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm have already agreed to integrate the chip into future CPUs. It will also be available for building custom PCs, and Linux support is expected to come in the future.