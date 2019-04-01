Microsoft and MIT can detect AI 'blind spots' in self-driving cars

With the advent of artificial intelligence, the possibilities of automation in technology have grown to almost limitless proportions. Self-driving cars, though not a common sight yet, are not as far from reality as they seemed a decade ago. As per a report in Engadget, self-driving cars are still prone to making mistakes, in part because the AI training can only account for so many situations. Microsoft and MIT might fill in those gaps in knowledge.

The tech giants have come up with an AI model to analyse and calculate the actions and inputs of a rider concerning the surrounding and work to improve the overall safety accordingly. This is an effort to eliminate ‘blind spots’ and enable the car to “drive itself” better.

Though it seems to lead to a promising future, it is yet to find itself on the streets. Researchers have only tested it with video games, where the surrounding conditions and parameters can be altered. Prototype vehicles are facing problems with simple things such as snow and hence cannot be trusted with any significant incidents.