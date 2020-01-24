App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft admits to accidentally exposing 250 million customer data

In spite of the data being vulnerable for 24 days, Microsoft claims that there was no breach of customer data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft has admitted to exposing over 250 million of its customer service records a database error, leaving it vulnerable to attack. The company, through its blog post, stated that a security researcher had alerted them about the vulnerability in 2019, which was fixed within a span of two days.

The data was left vulnerable due to misconfiguration of an internal customer support database used for Microsoft support case analytics, said Microsoft. The Windows OS-maker states that it has found no malicious use of the vulnerable data, and wants to be transparent about the incident to its customers. The company holds itself accountable for the incident and is taking various measures to prevent such future occurrences.

The misconfiguration occurred after Microsoft had updated the new security rules on December 5, which led to the data being exposed. The company was notified on December 29, and it remediated the error by December 31. In spite of the data being vulnerable for 24 days, Microsoft claims that there was no breach of customer data.

Close

Microsoft further notified that the issue was specific to its internal database used for support case analytics and had no effect on its commercial cloud services. Such errors are very common across the industry, according to Microsoft, which hadn’t enabled the tools that prevent such errors. The company suggests customers to periodically review their own configurations of the system.

related news

“We want to sincerely apologise and reassure our customers that we are taking it seriously and working diligently to learn and take action to prevent any future reoccurrence. We also want to thank the researcher, Bob Diachenko, for working closely with us so that we were able to quickly fix this misconfiguration, investigate the situation, and begin notifying customers as appropriate,” the statement read.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Cybersecurity #Microsoft #Privacy #security

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.