Microsoft accidentally puts up support pages for Surface Laptop 4

The support pages were placeholder for an Intel variant and an AMD variant.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

While they have since been taken down, a couple of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 support pages had sprung up online, which might suggest a launch is around the corner.

The pages were spotted by WalkingCat - a source for device leaks - which suggested that the Redmond company might launch it as soon as next week at a Surface event.

The pages were placeholders for the two versions the laptop is likely to ship in. One will be powered by an Intel processor and other by AMD.

As per a WinFuture report, the device is set to launch sometime in April and will launch in both AMD and Intel configurations. The AMD variant will give users the choice between Ryzen 4000 series, Ryzen 5 4860U and Ryzen 7 4980U. The Intel models will ship with Core i5-1145G7 or Core i7-1185G7.

The report also says that both laptops will be available in two variants, one featuring a 13.5-inch screen and the other, a 15-inch screen. Both screens will have 3:2 aspect ratio and will screen resolutions of 2256x1504 and 2496x1664. The Intel versions top out at 32GB RAM and the AMD versions tops out at 16GB RAM.

Storage is also higher for the Intel variant topping out at 1TB while the AMD variant offers up to 512GB.

As with all rumours, keep track of them but don't take them too seriously until you hear it from the horse's mouth.
TAGS: #laptops #Microsoft #Surface Laptop
