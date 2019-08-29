App
Technology
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microland announces its visionary plan with secure infrastructure

Microland's suite of services is designed to make humans' relationship with technology more harmonious.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microland announced a visionary plan during the company's 30th anniversary for the years to come.

Microland's suite of services is designed to make humans' relationship with technology more harmonious, said Pradeep Kar, Founder and Chairman, Microland.

The new suite of services meets Microland clients' growing demand for advanced Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IIoT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. Many of these clients are members of the global Fortune 500 and perceive the application of technology as a key competitive advantage.

Kar said, "We've made significant leadership additions and doubled-down on our partnerships, innovation labs, and global delivery hubs in India, Middle East, UK, and the US. As infrastructure moves from the back office to the edge to be the hub of Automation, AI, and Machine Learning, Microland's extreme focus on delivering infrastructure that is 100% reliable 24/7/365 is directly connected to how our clients show up in a digitally engaged world. I'm pleased to say that as the premier technology solutions provider making digital happen for enterprises around the world, Microland is well-positioned for the future."

Ashish Mahadwar, Microland's President, Global Sales & Marketing explained, "Today, as infrastructure blends with Automation and IIoT, Microland has the agility and innovation to ensure our clients' embrace of AI, Automation and IIoT is predictable, reliable, stable, and industry-leading."

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

